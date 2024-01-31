Previous
Angelic protection........ by kork
Photo 1770

Angelic protection........

they protect the statue from the birds with a thin net!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful, so lovely to see
February 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great photo and caption... :)
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise