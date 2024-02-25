Sign up
Photo 1793
Church of Hermina......
It was built in 1854. The first neo-Gothic church in the city of Pest. It was consecrated in 1856. At the consecration ceremony, Ferenc Liszt inaugurated the church's organ.It still works today!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
2
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3065
photos
153
followers
90
following
491% complete
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th February 2024 11:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful story of the Church inauguration and consecration
February 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great church and great info - especially about the organ...
February 26th, 2024
