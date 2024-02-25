Previous
Church of Hermina...... by kork
Church of Hermina......

It was built in 1854. The first neo-Gothic church in the city of Pest. It was consecrated in 1856. At the consecration ceremony, Ferenc Liszt inaugurated the church's organ.It still works today!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Korcsog Károly

@kork
Suzanne ace
Wonderful story of the Church inauguration and consecration
February 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great church and great info - especially about the organ...
February 26th, 2024  
