Photo 1864
The fence......
From the quality of the fence, you can already infer what kind of building you can see behind it.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
2
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3162
photos
139
followers
87
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th June 2024 10:58am
Diana
ace
A stunning fence and fabulous shot!
July 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous shapes as you've shown it.
July 9th, 2024
