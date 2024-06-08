Previous
Not a water bike........😉 by kork
Photo 1865

Not a water bike........😉

The Danube is flooding!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
Such an awesome capture and pov, wonderful reflections and symmetry!
July 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How very cool!!
July 9th, 2024  
Christina ace
Brilliant shot - that's a lot of water
July 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
Oh my! Your usual excellent POV, composition, capture, editing and presentation. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 9th, 2024  
