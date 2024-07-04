Previous
The Tata Castle by kork
Photo 1882

The Tata Castle

I traveled to Tata today. The number of inhabitants of the city is around 24 thousand. It is located in the western part of the country across the Danube.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Korcsog Károly

Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture of this wonderful setting.
August 1st, 2024  
