Photo 1883
Detail of a gate
I took this photo yesterday in Tata.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th July 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful light and details
August 1st, 2024
