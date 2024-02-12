Sign up
Previous
Photo 1857
Flying Away
"The Cardinal ... It was as if a pulsing heart of flame passed by when he came winging through the orchard."
--Gene Stratton-Porter
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2189
photos
157
followers
142
following
508% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th February 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flight
,
flying
,
cardinal
,
bif
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Superb in flight capture fav!
February 12th, 2024
