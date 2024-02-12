Previous
Flying Away by kvphoto
Photo 1857

Flying Away

"The Cardinal ... It was as if a pulsing heart of flame passed by when he came winging through the orchard."

--Gene Stratton-Porter
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Superb in flight capture fav!
Leave a Comment
