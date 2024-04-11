Sign up
Previous
Photo 1916
Totality #3
Taken towards the end of our 4 plus minutes of totality... three plus days ago.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
6
9
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th April 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
sun
,
eclipse
,
totality
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
Fabulous shot! I just can't imagine how awe-inspiring this must have been! Fav
April 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible capture of this awesome experience
April 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! Truly awesome!
April 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing shot!
April 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Another awesome capture. Beautiful.
April 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 12th, 2024
