Totality #3 by kvphoto
Photo 1916

Totality #3

Taken towards the end of our 4 plus minutes of totality... three plus days ago.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
Fabulous shot! I just can't imagine how awe-inspiring this must have been! Fav
April 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible capture of this awesome experience
April 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! Truly awesome!
April 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing shot!
April 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Another awesome capture. Beautiful.
April 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
April 12th, 2024  
