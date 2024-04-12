Sign up
Previous
Photo 1917
Totality 4
The diamond ring effect occurs at the beginning and end of totality when totality ends and the sun reappears.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
1
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2266
photos
159
followers
144
following
525% complete
View this month »
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Latest from all albums
318
1914
319
1915
320
1916
321
1917
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th April 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
solar-eclipse
,
totality
,
sonya7rv
,
prominences
,
diamond-ring-effect
Heather
ace
Wow! Again, just fabulous! (and great info, too!) Fav
April 12th, 2024
