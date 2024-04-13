Previous
Feeding the Family by kvphoto
Feeding the Family

This little white breasted nuthatch was busy finding food for his family and flew in with grubs and insects... he took a short break and was at it again.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
April 13th, 2024  
Christina ace
Brilliant!
April 13th, 2024  
Heather ace
A nice focused and detailed shot of the nuthatch with your perfect timing (with the insect in its beak) Fav
April 13th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
April 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah lovely
April 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super shot!
April 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 13th, 2024  
