Previous
337 / 365
Sunstars & Leaves ICM
"It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves."
--William Shakespeare--only two more ICM images to make the 30 day challenge... I have learned a lot about ICMs but am so ready to move on.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
5
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2298
photos
159
followers
144
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
334
1930
335
1931
1932
336
337
1933
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th April 2024 6:35am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
icm
,
light-trails
,
sunstars
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
icm-1
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
April 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
nice
April 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
April 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
You can do magic!
April 28th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! Like shooting stars in a green sky! Fav
April 28th, 2024
