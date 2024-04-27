Previous
Hiking to the Overlook ICM by kvphoto
Hiking to the Overlook ICM

"Slow down and enjoy life. It's not only the scenery you miss by going to fast - you also miss the sense of where you are going and why."

--Eddie Cantor--Sugar & I hiked the Pine Mountain Trail today and she took time to smell every rock and leaf and meet every person and dog she could find... it was a brilliant day.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent advice and love this, just enough structure
April 27th, 2024  
Heather ace
Another great ICM capture! I love the feathery brush strokes of the trees! And Sugar sure has the right approach! :-) Fav
April 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Sugar is a wise doggy! :-)
April 27th, 2024  
