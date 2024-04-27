Sign up
Hiking to the Overlook ICM
"Slow down and enjoy life. It's not only the scenery you miss by going to fast - you also miss the sense of where you are going and why."
--Eddie Cantor--Sugar & I hiked the Pine Mountain Trail today and she took time to smell every rock and leaf and meet every person and dog she could find... it was a brilliant day.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
3
2
Tags
georgia
,
hike
,
pack
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
pine-mountain-west-trail
,
bartow-county
,
david-archer-overlook
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent advice and love this, just enough structure
April 27th, 2024
Heather
ace
Another great ICM capture! I love the feathery brush strokes of the trees! And Sugar sure has the right approach! :-) Fav
April 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Sugar is a wise doggy! :-)
April 27th, 2024
