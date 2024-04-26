Sign up
Previous
335 / 365
Tree ICM
"It is only from the light which streams constantly from heaven that a tree can derive the energy to strike its roots deep into the soil. The tree is in fact rooted in the sky."
--Simone Weil
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
4
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2294
photos
159
followers
144
following
91% complete
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
332
1928
333
1929
334
1930
335
1931
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th April 2024 1:59pm
Tags
tree
,
blur
,
motion
,
leaves
,
icm
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
icm-1
vaidas
ace
One day I need to try this painting technology
April 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice ICM .
April 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Intriguing movement
April 26th, 2024
Heather
ace
Love all the light and colour movements around the solid tree trunk! Fav
April 26th, 2024
