Tree ICM by kvphoto
Tree ICM

"It is only from the light which streams constantly from heaven that a tree can derive the energy to strike its roots deep into the soil. The tree is in fact rooted in the sky."

--Simone Weil
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
vaidas ace
One day I need to try this painting technology
April 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice ICM .
April 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Intriguing movement
April 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
Love all the light and colour movements around the solid tree trunk! Fav
April 26th, 2024  
