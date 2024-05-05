Sign up
Previous
Photo 1940
Buds & Bloom
"A lily or a rose never pretends, and its beauty is that it is what it is."
-Jiddu Krishnamurti
5th May 2024
5th May 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th May 2024 12:42pm
Tags
flower
macro
bloom
bud
lily
sony-a7rv
sony7rv
Margaret Brown
ace
Beatiful colours and capture
May 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Absolutely beautiful.
May 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
May 5th, 2024
