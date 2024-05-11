Sign up
Previous
Photo 1946
Double Delight Bud
"If one truly loves nature one finds beauty everywhere."
--Vincent Van Gogh
11th May 2024
11th May 24
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2315
photos
159
followers
147
following
533% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
341
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th May 2024 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
flower
,
droplets
,
georgia
,
rosebud
,
double-delight
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
