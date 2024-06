I visited Smith Gilbert Gardens Butterfly house this afternoon and what grabbed my attention were all the hungry caterpillars. You can see that the branch this caterpillar is on is stripped bare. On my last visit all the butterflies were busy laying eggs... now... there are caterpillars everywhere. On my next visit I'll expect to see more chrysalises... today I only saw one. Here is a shot of what the butterfly will look like: https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2024-06-07