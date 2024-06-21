Sign up
Previous
Photo 1987
Field Skipper
"In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous."
--Aristotle
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Tags
pollination
,
pollinator
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
field-skipper
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning close up!
June 21st, 2024
Kate
ace
Fabulous closeup
June 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up capture.
June 21st, 2024
