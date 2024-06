The Gulf Fritillary caterpillar employs "visual deterrence" of orange color and black spines to scare away potential predators. The spines are actually soft and it would not hurt you to touch it. While this caterpillar looks fearsome it doesn't sting. If it senses predators around it can release smelly odors to turn them away. The host plant for the gulf fritillary is the purple passionflower.Here is a photo of the butterfly that will eventually emerge: https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2024-06-11