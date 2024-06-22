Previous
Common Buckeye by kvphoto
Common Buckeye

"Nature is the art of God."

--Dante Alighieri--common buckeye info link: https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/common-buckeye
Beverley ace
Gorgeous colours and detail… beautiful capture…
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
BEautiful
June 22nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely macro
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2024  
