Previous
Bookends by kvphoto
Photo 1992

Bookends

"The bookends of success are starting and finishing. Decisions help us start; discipline helps us finish."

--John C. Maxwell
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Lovely capture, great focusing too!
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise