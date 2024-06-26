Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1992
Bookends
"The bookends of success are starting and finishing. Decisions help us start; discipline helps us finish."
--John C. Maxwell
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2368
photos
160
followers
147
following
545% complete
View this month »
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th June 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
thistle
,
butterflies
,
monarch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Andy Oz
ace
Lovely capture, great focusing too!
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close