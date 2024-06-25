Previous
Zebra Swallowtail by kvphoto
Photo 1991

Zebra Swallowtail

"Those who find beauty in all of nature will find themselves at one with the secrets of life itself."

--L. Wolfe Gilbert
KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Susan Wakely ace
The surrounding colours compliment the butterfly beautifully.
June 25th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow, KV! That red area in the background echoes the red on the butterfly so well! Fabulous clarity and light! Big fav!
June 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful!
June 25th, 2024  
Kate ace
Fabulous composition
June 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Exceptional clarity and composition.
June 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How beautifully shown - that little splash of red is so perfectly mirrored in the background
June 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Outstanding!
June 25th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning - love the red pops
June 25th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture.
June 25th, 2024  
