Photo 1991
Zebra Swallowtail
"Those who find beauty in all of nature will find themselves at one with the secrets of life itself."
--L. Wolfe Gilbert
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
9
10
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2367
photos
159
followers
147
following
545% complete
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
10
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th June 2024 10:34am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
black
,
white
,
red
,
butterfly
,
zebra-swallowtail
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Susan Wakely
ace
The surrounding colours compliment the butterfly beautifully.
June 25th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow, KV! That red area in the background echoes the red on the butterfly so well! Fabulous clarity and light! Big fav!
June 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful!
June 25th, 2024
Kate
ace
Fabulous composition
June 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Exceptional clarity and composition.
June 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How beautifully shown - that little splash of red is so perfectly mirrored in the background
June 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding!
June 25th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning - love the red pops
June 25th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture.
June 25th, 2024
