Pipevine Swallowtail by kvphoto
Photo 1990

Pipevine Swallowtail

"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."

--Ralph Waldo Emerson--the wings on this visitor to our Carolina phlox never stopped fluttering even while sipping the flower's nectar.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

KV

@kvphoto
Beverley ace
What a beauty… wonderful wonderf detail. The verse is beautiful
June 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning
June 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Exquisite shot
June 24th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
breathtaking
June 24th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
June 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Outstanding capture!
June 24th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful closeup.
June 24th, 2024  
