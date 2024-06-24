Sign up
Previous
Photo 1990
Pipevine Swallowtail
"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson--the wings on this visitor to our Carolina phlox never stopped fluttering even while sipping the flower's nectar.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
8
9
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2366
photos
159
followers
147
following
545% complete
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
348
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th June 2024 12:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
butterfly
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
pipevine-swallowtail
,
carolina-phlox
Beverley
ace
What a beauty… wonderful wonderf detail. The verse is beautiful
June 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning
June 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite shot
June 24th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
breathtaking
June 24th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
June 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
June 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding capture!
June 24th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful closeup.
June 24th, 2024
