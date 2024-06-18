Previous
Busy Bee by kvphoto
Photo 1984

Busy Bee

"Love is the bee that carries the pollen from one heart to another."

--Slash Coleman--today I took the lens hood off my macro lens so I could get closer to the bee.
18th June 2024

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Lesley
This is so good
June 18th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
Great detail!
June 18th, 2024  
Barb
No words!!! This is utterly amazing, KV! A huge and instant fav!
June 18th, 2024  
Corinne C
Awesome!
June 18th, 2024  
Karen
Wonderful macro!!
June 18th, 2024  
Beverley
The most awesome detail…. Love it! The colours sooo amazing
June 18th, 2024  
