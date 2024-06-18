Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1984
Busy Bee
"Love is the bee that carries the pollen from one heart to another."
--Slash Coleman--today I took the lens hood off my macro lens so I could get closer to the bee.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2360
photos
157
followers
147
following
543% complete
View this month »
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
Latest from all albums
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
348
1984
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th June 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
echinacea
,
honey-bee
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Lesley
ace
This is so good
June 18th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Great detail!
June 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
No words!!! This is utterly amazing, KV! A huge and instant fav!
June 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome!
June 18th, 2024
Karen
ace
Wonderful macro!!
June 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
The most awesome detail…. Love it! The colours sooo amazing
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close