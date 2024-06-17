Previous
Honey Bee by kvphoto
Honey Bee

"Give and Take... For to the bee a flower is a fountain if life
And to the flower a bee is a messenger of love
And to both, bee and flower,
the giving and the receiving is a need and an ecstasy."

--Khalil Gibran
Heather ace
A super close-up! Love the colours and your dof! Fav (p.s. outstanding focus and details, too!)
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
I love the close up surrounded by pink!
June 17th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
June 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful focus.
June 18th, 2024  
