Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1983
Honey Bee
"Give and Take... For to the bee a flower is a fountain if life
And to the flower a bee is a messenger of love
And to both, bee and flower,
the giving and the receiving is a need and an ecstasy."
--Khalil Gibran
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2358
photos
157
followers
147
following
543% complete
View this month »
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th June 2024 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
echinacea
,
honey-bee
,
pollinator
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
A super close-up! Love the colours and your dof! Fav (p.s. outstanding focus and details, too!)
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
I love the close up surrounded by pink!
June 17th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
June 18th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful focus.
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close