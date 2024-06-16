Sign up
Photo 1982
Colorful
We had a fantastic time at our camper rally and are on our 2nd driving day to get home… the traffic is so much better than it was on our way to the rally… thankful for this. Thanks to all for the comments on my butterfly pictures… most appreciated.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2357
photos
157
followers
147
following
543% complete
View this month »
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th June 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
colorful
,
monarch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture.
June 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Superb.
June 16th, 2024
