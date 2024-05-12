Previous
Northern Cardinal by kvphoto
Northern Cardinal

I spent a few hours in my backyard this afternoon watching birds. This Northern Cardinal landed on the ground a distance away.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds very relaxing, beautiful bird
May 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 12th, 2024  
Heather ace
I love Northern Cardinals, and this is a great close-up, KV! I think it has you in view, from the side :-) Fav
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow Stunning!
May 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture of this beautiful bird
May 12th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Stunning photo of him
May 12th, 2024  
Kate ace
I agree, a stunning capture
May 12th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
May 12th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
WOW, fantastic shot!
May 12th, 2024  
