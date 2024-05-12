Sign up
Previous
Photo 1947
Northern Cardinal
I spent a few hours in my backyard this afternoon watching birds. This Northern Cardinal landed on the ground a distance away.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
9
9
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2316
photos
159
followers
147
following
533% complete
View this month »
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th May 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
georgia
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds very relaxing, beautiful bird
May 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 12th, 2024
Heather
ace
I love Northern Cardinals, and this is a great close-up, KV! I think it has you in view, from the side :-) Fav
May 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow Stunning!
May 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture of this beautiful bird
May 12th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Stunning photo of him
May 12th, 2024
Kate
ace
I agree, a stunning capture
May 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
May 12th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
WOW, fantastic shot!
May 12th, 2024
365 Project
close