Jungle Echinacea

No need to comment... just wanted to share a picture of one of our coneflower plants. For the past two years this plant had orange flowers. This year we had one orange bloom and then the bloom changed to a bright red... now we have red and dark pink flowers. I was surprised that the centers of the flowers have extensive greenery instead of the normal orange spikes in the cone area... maybe too much meddling by the creators of this hybrid plant. Since it has all the greenery in the middle I am adding some humor in my title.