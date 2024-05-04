Previous
Imgination by kvphoto
Imgination

"Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere."

--Albert Einstein--Same image as in my main folder... this one is solarized with Nik Color Effects Pro.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
93% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful effect.
May 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great effect!
May 4th, 2024  
