In the Lake ICM by kvphoto
In the Lake ICM

In the lake at our campsite you can see rocks and plants in the water. This is my final ICM in my 30 day challenge. I’m happy to finish strong.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
LManning (Laura) ace
Your calendar looks terrific.
May 1st, 2024  
