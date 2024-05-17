Previous
Tufted Titmouse by kvphoto
Photo 1952

Tufted Titmouse

A frequent visitor at our backyard feeders.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

KV

@kvphoto
Karen ace
These are so cute - their little beaks are very sweet! Beautiful glow of light behind the bird.
May 17th, 2024  
