Previous
Photo 1952
Tufted Titmouse
A frequent visitor at our backyard feeders.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2321
photos
159
followers
147
following
534% complete
View this month »
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th May 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
georgia
,
feeder
,
tufted-titmouse
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Karen
ace
These are so cute - their little beaks are very sweet! Beautiful glow of light behind the bird.
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
