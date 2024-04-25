Previous
Happy Chappy ICM by kvphoto
Happy Chappy ICM

"Don't try to rush progress. Remember -- a step forward, no matter how small, is a step in the right direction. Keep believing."

--Kara Goucher
Rob Z ace
It really works well to enhance the lovely flower.
April 25th, 2024  
Kartia ace
The colour contrast works really well on this shot. Good one.
April 25th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous ICM capture.
April 25th, 2024  
