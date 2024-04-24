Previous
Maple Light ICM by kvphoto
Maple Light ICM

"We can depend on the world being a perpetual surprise in perpetual motion."

--Stephen Nachmanovitch
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Bucktree ace
Fabulous image.
April 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
April 24th, 2024  
