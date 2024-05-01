Previous
Fishing at Sunrise by kvphoto
Photo 1936

Fishing at Sunrise

While I was photographing sunrise this little blue heron flew in and landed by my kayak. I moved around and shot pictures and he stuck around and had a nice breakfast while I enjoyed watching and talking pictures.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

