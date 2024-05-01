Sign up
Photo 1936
Fishing at Sunrise
While I was photographing sunrise this little blue heron flew in and landed by my kayak. I moved around and shot pictures and he stuck around and had a nice breakfast while I enjoyed watching and talking pictures.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st May 2024 6:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
fishing
,
little-blue-heron
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
