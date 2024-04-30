Previous
Osprey by kvphoto
Photo 1935

Osprey

We had stormy weather this morning and we’re happy to have the weather clear up this afternoon. We were able to get in a kayak padfle and later I did a little fishing. I caught and released a nice catfish.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

KV

January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful capture. So crisp!
May 1st, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice framing with the cloud
May 1st, 2024  
