347 / 365
Vanessa Virginiensis - tighter crop
Comments not needed... this is cropped tighter per the recommendation of Bill Ososki.
@ososki
28th May 2024
28th May 24
3
4
flower
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
gibbs-gardens
american-lady-butterfly
KV
ace
@ososki
Bill... what do you think?
June 1st, 2024
Heather
ace
Oh wow! I really like this version, KV! Fav!
June 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Stunning
June 1st, 2024
