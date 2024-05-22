Previous
Enter the ICM-2 Challenge Please by kvphoto
344 / 365

Enter the ICM-2 Challenge Please

The second ICM challenge has an open theme... so any type of ICM will work. Please tag your photos with ICM-2 to enter and only photos taken between May 1st - May 31st will qualify.

Details are here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49258/icm-challenge-2
Heather ace
A great explosion of movement and colour! Fav
May 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful image!
May 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous result!
May 23rd, 2024  
