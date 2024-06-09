Previous
Clouded Yellow by kvphoto
Photo 1975

Clouded Yellow

The clouded yellow is a small butterfly that barely stopped moving when it finally landed. We are heading out today on our camping trip and will be out of the loop for the next week or so.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and such a gorgeous colour! Have a fabulous trip!
June 9th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture, very pretty
June 9th, 2024  
Dave ace
Great close-up to start your vacation. Enjoy.
June 9th, 2024  
