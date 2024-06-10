Sign up
Previous
Photo 1976
Red Admiral
We arrived safely at our camper rally… it is quite chilly… mud 50’s F and drizzly weather. By the end of the week a high of 90 F is expected. I will be posting a butterfly a day while on this trip… all taken at Smith Gilbert Gardens on June 7th.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th June 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
red-admiral
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
