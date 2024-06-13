Previous
Butterfly Dance by kvphoto
Photo 1979

Butterfly Dance

“The dance is a poem of which each movement is a word.”

—Mata Hari
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

KV

ace
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Corinne C
Gorgeous
June 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
June 13th, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful and spectacularly captured butterflies…
June 13th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful capture and details.
June 13th, 2024  
Bucktree
Beautiful capture and bokeh.
June 13th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Beautiful and lovely
June 13th, 2024  
vaidas
Beautiful scene and image.
June 13th, 2024  
Barb
Gorgeous colors and clarity!
June 13th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Beautiful!
June 13th, 2024  
gloria jones
Wonderful capture
June 13th, 2024  
