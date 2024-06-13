Sign up
Photo 1979
Butterfly Dance
“The dance is a poem of which each movement is a word.”
—Mata Hari
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
10
9
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2354
photos
157
followers
147
following
542% complete
View this month »
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th June 2024 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
June 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
June 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful and spectacularly captured butterflies…
June 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and details.
June 13th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh.
June 13th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Beautiful and lovely
June 13th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Beautiful scene and image.
June 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous colors and clarity!
June 13th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
June 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
June 13th, 2024
