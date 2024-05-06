Previous
Gray Catbird by kvphoto
Photo 1941

Gray Catbird

This little bird was in the Japanese Red Maple tree right behind where I was sitting and was up in the branches not too far away. It was tough to get focus in automatic mode but I switched to manual focusing and captured this shot.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Well you manually focused beautifully. I love the details on the bird and the bokeh.
May 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
Well done with your focusing! And such a pretty capture of this bird with its grey and blue feathers against your stunning bokeh! Fav!!!
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise