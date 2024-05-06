Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1941
Gray Catbird
This little bird was in the Japanese Red Maple tree right behind where I was sitting and was up in the branches not too far away. It was tough to get focus in automatic mode but I switched to manual focusing and captured this shot.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2310
photos
158
followers
144
following
531% complete
View this month »
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Latest from all albums
1936
340
1937
1938
1939
341
1940
1941
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th May 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gray-catbird
,
japanese-red-maple
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Shutterbug
ace
Well you manually focused beautifully. I love the details on the bird and the bokeh.
May 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
Well done with your focusing! And such a pretty capture of this bird with its grey and blue feathers against your stunning bokeh! Fav!!!
May 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close