Previous
Photo 1942
Red Bird Duo
I loved seeing these two red birds sitting on the same branch. The house finch was sitting there already when the Northern Cardinal arrived.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2311
photos
158
followers
144
following
532% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th May 2024 3:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
green
,
birds
,
trees
,
house-finch
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Two beauties.
May 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
May 7th, 2024
