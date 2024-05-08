Sign up
Previous
Photo 1943
Hiking the Homestead Trail: ICM-2
Please consider tagging all ICM photos with the tag ICM-2 - photos taken between May 1st - May 31st can be entered in the challenge.
My technique here was to use the zoom during a long exposure.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
4
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2312
photos
158
followers
144
following
532% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th May 2024 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
zoom
,
georgia
,
hiking
,
icm
,
hiker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
icm-2
,
homestead-trail
,
red-top-mountain-state-park
Heather
ace
Wow! What a great effect! Like a fast moving funnel! Fav
May 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love this one. fav.
May 8th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Cool effect.
May 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great effect - helps drag your eye right on into the image..
May 8th, 2024
