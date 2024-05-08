Previous
Hiking the Homestead Trail: ICM-2 by kvphoto
Photo 1943

Hiking the Homestead Trail: ICM-2

Please consider tagging all ICM photos with the tag ICM-2 - photos taken between May 1st - May 31st can be entered in the challenge.

My technique here was to use the zoom during a long exposure.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! What a great effect! Like a fast moving funnel! Fav
May 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love this one. fav.
May 8th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Cool effect.
May 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great effect - helps drag your eye right on into the image..
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise