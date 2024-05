Still playing around with zooming the lens during longer exposure... trying to figure out the best way to do this. For this shot I held the zoom part of the lens and rotated the camera. I liked it better than the shots I tried on the tripod.Consider entering the ICM-2 challenge...open to any type of ICM image taken in May 2024. Tag it with ICM-2Details: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49258/icm-challenge-2