Previous
Photo 1922
Earth Day
"There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew."
--Marshall McLuhan
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2279
photos
158
followers
144
following
526% complete
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
324
325
326
1921
327
328
329
1922
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd April 2024 12:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
earth-day
,
japanese-red-maple
,
sonya7rv
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is so very beautiful
April 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Awesome
April 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful sunburst
April 22nd, 2024
