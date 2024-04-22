Previous
Earth Day by kvphoto
Earth Day

"There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew."

--Marshall McLuhan
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is so very beautiful
April 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Awesome
April 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful sunburst
April 22nd, 2024  
