Agitated Bird by kvphoto
Agitated Bird

The bird in flight was not happy with the hawk in the tree. Just after this shot the hawk flew away and the other bird gave chase. If you enlarge the image you can see the anger radiating off of the flying bird.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great timing!
April 28th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! A cool story-telling capture! Fav
April 28th, 2024  
