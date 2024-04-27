Sign up
Photo 1932
Pine Mountain West Trail
The mountain laurel was in full bloom on the trail today... what a beautiful sight. The trail had a lot of traffic today and Sugar got a lot of attention and affection from hikers and she met many very friendly dogs... we had a very nice hike.
27th April 2024
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Tags
georgia
,
trail
,
hike
,
hiking
,
mountain-laurel
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
pine-mountain-west-trail
,
bartow-county
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Yesssss....makes you want to go around that rock. Great shadows, colors, without over saturation.
April 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful trail with gorgeous bloom.
Sugar is a great hiker! My pups are not so friendly with other dogs and when hiking we avoid popular trails unfortunately.
April 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely looking place to hike.
April 27th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene! I love the contrast of the rugged rock and the soft green and white of the mountain laurel! Fav
April 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
What an inviting scene! Wish I still had the stamina to do a hike like that!
April 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024
Sugar is a great hiker! My pups are not so friendly with other dogs and when hiking we avoid popular trails unfortunately.