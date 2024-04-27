Previous
Pine Mountain West Trail by kvphoto
Photo 1932

Pine Mountain West Trail

The mountain laurel was in full bloom on the trail today... what a beautiful sight. The trail had a lot of traffic today and Sugar got a lot of attention and affection from hikers and she met many very friendly dogs... we had a very nice hike.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yesssss....makes you want to go around that rock. Great shadows, colors, without over saturation.
April 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful trail with gorgeous bloom.
Sugar is a great hiker! My pups are not so friendly with other dogs and when hiking we avoid popular trails unfortunately.
April 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely looking place to hike.
April 27th, 2024  
Heather ace
A beautiful scene! I love the contrast of the rugged rock and the soft green and white of the mountain laurel! Fav
April 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
What an inviting scene! Wish I still had the stamina to do a hike like that!
April 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise