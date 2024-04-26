Previous
I See You by kvphoto
Photo 1931

I See You

"Risk being seen in all of your glory."

--Jim Carrey--A lovely pair of house finches visited our feeder this afternoon.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a cute capture.
April 26th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet shot!
April 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
April 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Adorable capture, brilliant!
April 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
What a special capture! Love this! Fav
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
