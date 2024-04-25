Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1930
Nice Catch
This cute little song sparrow was singing a happy song while it contemplated eating its nice catch for dinner.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2292
photos
158
followers
144
following
528% complete
View this month »
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
Latest from all albums
331
1927
332
1928
333
1929
334
1930
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th April 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
dinner
,
fence
,
insect
,
bokeh
,
catch
,
song-sparrow
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Rob Z
ace
Super image!
April 25th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
April 25th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Superb capture and bokeh.
April 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close