Nice Catch by kvphoto
Photo 1930

Nice Catch

This cute little song sparrow was singing a happy song while it contemplated eating its nice catch for dinner.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Rob Z ace
Super image!
April 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
April 25th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Superb capture and bokeh.
April 25th, 2024  
