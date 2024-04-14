Sign up
Previous
Photo 1919
Solarized Marbles
"Keeping up the appearance of having all your marbles is hard work, but important."
--Sara Gruen--My marbles are often scattered to the winds... yet... maybe that is not always a bad thing.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2270
photos
159
followers
144
following
525% complete
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
320
1916
321
1917
1918
322
323
1919
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th April 2024 3:57pm
Tags
macro
,
marbles
,
solarization
,
sonya7iii
,
nik-color-effects
Beverley
ace
Wowser…. Stunning
April 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wonderful light and colours- and just amazing on black! Fav
April 14th, 2024
