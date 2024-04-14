Previous
Solarized Marbles by kvphoto
Photo 1919

Solarized Marbles

"Keeping up the appearance of having all your marbles is hard work, but important."

--Sara Gruen--My marbles are often scattered to the winds... yet... maybe that is not always a bad thing.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

KV

@kvphoto
Beverley ace
Wowser…. Stunning
April 14th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wonderful light and colours- and just amazing on black! Fav
April 14th, 2024  
