Markers by kvphoto
Markers

"There is a light within each of us that can never be diminished or extinguished. It can only be obscured by forgetting who we are."

--Deepak Chopra
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Barb
Love the vibrant colours!
April 15th, 2024  
Dorothy
So colourful!
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great quote and colours.
April 15th, 2024  
Babs
What an interesting pov.
April 15th, 2024  
